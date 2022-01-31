Canadian PM Justin Trudeau tests positive for COVID

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m feeling fine – and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines. Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted,” Trudeau tweeted Monday morning.

The prime minister is fully vaccinated and received a booster shot on Jan. 4, according to his Twitter account.

His positive COVID test comes after he reportedly left his residence in the country’s capital of Ottawa on Saturday as thousands of anti-vaccine mandate protesters converged on the city.

A “Freedom Convoy” of truckers departed Vancouver for Ottawa on Jan. 23 to protest the federal government’s vaccine mandates for cross-border truckers. The convoy reached the capital on Saturday, when thousands of other protesters took to the streets to denounce the country’s mandates and restrictions surrounding the coronavirus.

CANADIAN ‘FREEDOM’ TRUCKERS MASSIVE VACCINE MANDATE PROTEST CONVOY MAY SMASH WORLD RECORD

next

prev next

prev

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Critics have taken to social media to mock and lambaste the prime minister over him reportedly fleeing his residence as the protesters hit the streets, with many calling him a “coward” and “gutless” for not addressing the concerns of the protesters.