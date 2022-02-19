Canadian Freedom Convoy: Ottawa police say protesters’ actions prompted horse-mounted cops to trample truckers

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police are expected to address the public Saturday regarding the ongoing trucker Freedom Convoy protests raging in Ottawa, Canada.

The press conference comes on the heels of mass arrests and aggravated clashes between law enforcement and the protesters, who have now grown in numbers to include not only Canadian truck drivers but also members of the public and even Americans who have traveled to join the cause.

Canadian truckers have been protesting in Ottawa since late January calling for an end to COVID-19 mandates. On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time in Canadian history.

Ottawa police on Friday announced the arrests of more than 100 protesters participating in demonstrations against COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates in Canada that have been ongoing for weeks.

Authorities also removed 21 vehicles in Canada’s capital on Friday night as protesters refused to vacate certain areas surrounding Parliament Hill and appeared to clash with police in videos posted online.

“You must leave,” Ottawa police said in repeated messages posted to their Twitter page in an effort to disperse protesters. “You must cease further unlawful activity and immediately remove your vehicle and/or property from all unlawful protest sites. Anyone within the unlawful protest site may be arrested.”

