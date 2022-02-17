Canadian Freedom Convoy organizer arrested in Ottawa

website maker

One of the key organizers of the Canadian Freedom Convoy protest has been arrested in Ottawa.

Chris Barber’s arrest was announced during debate in the Parliament of Canada on Thursday, CBC reported.

Barber, who is a senior convoy leader, is expected to face criminal charges, according to the CBC. He has previously said in a press release that politicians have declined to engage in “serious dialogue.”

“We understand your frustration and genuinely wish there was another way for us to get our message across, but the responsibility for your inconvenience lies squarely on the shoulders of politicians who have [preferred] to vilify and call us names rather than engage in respectful, serious dialogue.”

This is a developing story.