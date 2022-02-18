Canada trucker protests: Ottawa police launch operation to clear streets, arrest demonstrators

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ottawa police announced Friday that some protesters “are being arrested” during an operation to clear out those who have been demonstrating against Canada’s coronavirus restrictions.

“There is a large police presence on Nicholas Street, protesters are being advised to leave immediately. Some protesters are surrendering and are being arrested,” Ottawa police wrote on Twitter. “We ask protesters to remain peaceful and lawful.”

Police also tweeted that they wanted to inform demonstrators “under provincial and federal legislation, you will face severe penalties if you do not cease further unlawful activity and remove your vehicle and/or property immediately from all unlawful protest sites.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates…