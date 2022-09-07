Canada mass stabbings: Myles Sanderson remains elusive as intense Saskatchewan manhunt enters 4th day

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The intensive manhunt for Canada mass stabbing suspect Myles Sanderson has entered its fourth day as police in the provincial capital of Saskatchewan have admitted that “we don’t know his whereabouts.”

Sanderson, 32, remains on the run after he and his brother Damien – who was found dead Monday – were accused of killing 10 people and injuring 18 others in a stabbing spree that unfolded over the weekend in a Saskatchewan Indigenous community and nearby town.

“Early on Sunday we had information that proved to be reliable that Myles Sanderson was in our community and as a result the Regina Police Service was assisting the RCMP in trying to locate him,” Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said in a video message late Tuesday night. “Today we have received information that is leading us to believe he may no longer be in this community.

“As a result, investigations continue, and although we don’t know his whereabouts, we are still looking not only within the city of Regina, but expanding into the province as well,” he added.

Sanderson, whom police have described as being “armed and dangerous,” has an extensive criminal background with 59 past convictions, it has emerged.

Police swarmed a home in the James Smith Cree Nation on Tuesday, where many of the killings happened, but Sanderson was not found there.

“After further investigation into the reports of possible sightings of Myles Sanderson on the James Smith Cree Nation, the RCMP has determined that he is not located in the community,” the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Saskatchewan said in a statement. “The RCMP continues to search for Myles Sanderson.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that “right now, while they are also very fearful, all Canadians stand with the people of Saskatchewan at this time.”