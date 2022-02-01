close

Ottawa, Canada, police is launching a “hate crime” hotline Tuesday despite its chief admitting that the first four days of anti-vaccine-mandate protests ushered into the capital by a “Freedom Convoy” of truckers have remained largely peaceful and have resulted in no riots, injuries or deaths.

At a virtual press conference Monday evening, Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly lamented the “massive traffic chaos and gridlock” that have persisted since Friday when tens of thousands of people flooded into the downtown corridor to protest the latest requirement for truckers returning to Canada from the U.S. to show proof of vaccination, as well as other grievances over coronavirus-related restrictions.

“This is a demonstration unique in nature, massive in scale, polarizing in context, dangerous in literally every aspect of the event itself,” Sloly said. “This started on the west coast of Canada and spread across the country. It has been fluid, ever-changing and increasingly more difficult to manage.”

In thanking law enforcement for operating as thousands of vehicles clogged highways and bridges outside the city, the chief stressed that there have been no riots or injuries linked to the demonstrations. Sloly said emergency services were delayed amid the large crowds but reports of denial of service were not true.

“They have been an incredible group of individuals who’ve kept this city safe during a situation that could have become riotous, it could have led to significant and severe injuries, and it could have led to the loss of life,” Sloly said. “None of that has occurred over the last four days.”