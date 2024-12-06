Canada bans more assault firearms, suggests donating guns to Ukraine

Canada on Thursday announced a ban on 324 assault-style firearms in a continued effort for more stringent gun control.

Leaders in Canada also said that they are working with the government of Ukraine to see how the guns can be donated to support the fight against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Every bit of assistance we can offer to the Ukrainians is one step toward their victory,” Defense Minister Bill Blair said.

The latest restriction, announced by Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc, also includes investments in border security in an effort to stop smuggling and trafficking, as well as strengthening firearms controls, and tougher penalties for gun traffickers.

The restrictions will be implemented immediately, the agency noted.

“This means these firearms can no longer be used,” Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said.

The shoring up of gun control laws in Canada came after the May 2020 ban of 1,500 makes and models of firearms. Last month, that number grew to more than 2,000 as new models were identified.

“Firearms designed for the battlefield plainly do not belong in our communities,” Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, said. “Too often, these types of weapons have been used to commit some of the worst atrocities Canada has ever witnessed.”

