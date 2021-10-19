British mother drives SUV into climate protesters blocking road: ‘I’m not joking’

A tense video has emerged appearing to show a British woman driving into a pair of climate protesters after pleading with them to stop blocking a road because her 11-year-old son “needs to get to school.”

The footage was posted Sunday on the Twitter account of Insulate Britain, a group that is calling on the government to “insulate Britain’s leaky homes” in order to cut emissions and “reduce the energy demand.” It begins with a black SUV pulling up to demonstrators sitting on a road in Grays, east of London.

“I’m not joking my son needs to get to school… move out the way, now!” a woman is heard telling the demonstrators after getting out of the car and grabbing their banner.

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

“My son is 11 and he needs to get to school and I need to get to work,” she continues, as one of the sitting protesters says to her “I understand” and “I’m sorry.”

At one point in the footage, a child appears to be looking out from the SUV and gestures at the scene unfolding in front of him.

The woman then gets back into the car and starts driving forward, prompting one of the protesters to shout “Ow! Ow! Ow!”

The woman and child then emerge from the vehicle a second time, with the woman shouting at the protesters that “my son needs to get to school, I don’t care what your f—–g issue is!”

It was not immediately clear how the incident ended.

Insulate Britain, on its website, says “the U.K. has some 29 million homes and they are the oldest and least energy efficient housing stock in Europe. Every year vast amounts of precious energy are wasted in heating and, increasingly, cooling our buildings.”

It is demanding the U.K. government “produce within four months a legally binding national plan to fully fund and take responsibility for the full low-energy and low-carbon whole-house retrofit, with no externalized costs, of all homes in Britain by 2030 as part of a just transition to full decarbonization of all parts of society and the economy.”