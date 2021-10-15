British Conservative politician’s stabbing death declared a ‘terrorist incident’

The fatal stabbing of a British lawmaker is being declared a terrorist incident and will be investigated as such, authorities said.

The probe into the death of David Amess, 69, will be led by the Counter Terrorism Command of the Metropolitan Police, the agency Friday.

Amess was speaking at a Methodist Church on Friday when a man entered and stabbed him. Police arrived after 12:05 p.m. local times and arrested a man for the stabbing.