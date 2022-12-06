British animal rights activists protest at London steakhouse owned by ‘Salt Bae’

A group of animal rights and climate justice activists tried to sit in at the London steakhouse Nusr-Et, which is owned by social media personality “Salt Bae,” but were removed by staff at the upscale restaurant on Saturday evening.

Animal Rebellion said they staged the protest because “luxury dining represents exploitation, climate devastation and inequality.”

The protesters sat down at tables with a menu entitled “Plant Based Future,” which includes “support for farmers and fishing communities to transition to a plant-based food system” and “rewilding of freed-up land and ocean.”

Video posted by the activist group shows waitresses at the restaurant dragging out a protester and her menu.

Nusr-Et is owned by Nusret G?k?e, who exploded on social media in recent years with his viral videos of gold-coated steaks and other extravagant meals. The chain has locations in at least 18 cities around the world.

Nusr-Et did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Animal Rebellion also staged a sit-in protest at Mana, another upscale restaurant in London that features a full-course dinner menu for about $230 a person.

Simon Martin, the chef and owner at Mana, said in a statement that he is “confused as to why the protestors chose to target a restaurant that prioritizes sustainability and animal welfare.”

“The protest last night at Mana disrupted the operation of a small business that has already suffered economically from COVID and the ongoing energy crisis during the busiest night of the week,” Martin said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

“Mana has always been a highly sustainable restaurant, sourcing hyper local and sustainably produced vegetables from small businesses just like ourselves who abstain from GMO’s, herbicides, and pesticides.”

Animal Rebellion said that some of the protesters were arrested at Mana.

“We are calling for the government to support farmers in transitioning to a plant-based future,” Animal Rebellion tweeted. “We need urgent action on the climate crisis now!”