Brazil’s National Congress raided by pro-Bolsonaro protesters opposing Lula victory

A chaotic scene unfolded at Brazil’s National Congress Sunday as hundreds of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed past security and called for a military intervention to overthrow President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Portuguese news agency LUSA reports the protesters attempted to storm Brasilia’s Planalto Palace, the official workplace of the Brazilian president. President Silva was reportedly not on site.

Footage making the rounds on social media shows throngs of protesters ransacking the building, with shattered glass and what appears to be teargas visible throughout.

The incidents, which recalled the Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol, come just a week after leftist President Luiz In?cio Lula da Silva was sworn in on Jan. 1.

Bolsonaro supporters have been protesting against Lula’s electoral win since Oct. 30, blocking roads, setting vehicles on fire, and gathering outside military buildings, and asking the armed forces to intervene.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.