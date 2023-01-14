Border crisis: 3 girls abandoned near Rio Grande, Mexican officials make rescue

A trio of sisters from El Salvador were rescued by Mexican authorities after being abandoned at the border.

The three young girls — aged one, six and nine years old — were discovered after the Mexican National Guard put out an alert Wednesday.

The girls were found on the Isla del Mudo by National Institute of Immigration officials, who promptly brought the children to safety.

The Isla del Mudo is a tiny island in the Rio Grande, which has strong currents that have taken the lives of many migrants seeking to illegally cross over US border from Mexico.

Video footage was captured of the rescue, showing the nine-year-old carrying her infant sister and helping her six-year-old sibling into the boat.

Unaccompanied children have become a painfully common sight at the US-Mexico border, where they are often left to fend for themselves after being separated from parents or abandoned by human traffickers.

The three rescued girls are currently in the care of Mexico’s System for the Integral Development of the Family.