Biden arrives in UK for queen’s funeral; Liz Truss meeting postponed

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in London late Saturday to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II, who died earlier this month at the age of 96.

A planned meeting between Biden and United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss has been postponed until after the queen’s funeral on Monday. The meeting was initially scheduled to occur before the funeral but has since been moved to Wednesday.

Biden is among the approximately 500 world leaders visiting London for the funeral. Other guests include Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Members of royal families from across Europe will also be in attendance.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II: MAN ARRESTED IN QUEUE TO SEE COFFIN FOLLOWING ‘DISTURBANCE’

The invite list features some controversial figures as well, including Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and de facto ruler Mohammed Bin Salman and Chinese President Xi Jinping, BBC reported. Xi will not attend the funeral, however, but Vice President Wang Qishan will make the trip to the U.K.

Representatives from Russia, Belarus, Myanmar, Syria, Venezuela and Afghanistan have not been invited. Iran, North Korea and Nicaragua received invitations to send ambassadors instead of heads of state.

TRUMP, OBAMA INVITED TO ATTEND WASHINGTON, DC MEMORIAL SERVICE FOR QUEEN ELIZABETH II

Guests are expected to pay their respects to the queen at her lying-in-state in Westminster Hall and sign a book of condolence at Lancaster House. And, ahead of the funeral, world leaders will meet at a formal state reception on Sunday hosted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

The postponed meeting between Biden and Truss will be the first since the prime minister took the reins. The two previously met when Truss was foreign secretary.

The meeting will take place at the UN General Assembly in New York.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Truss, who took office less than two weeks ago, has already met with several world leaders. She held informal talks with her counterparts from New Zealand and Australia on Saturday.

On Sunday, she will speak with Trudeau, Irish Taoiseach Miche?l Martin and Polish President Andrzej Duda.