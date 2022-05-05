NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

While a new COVID-19 wave is threatening Beijing, Hong Kong is emerging from its deadliest outbreak thus far.

Hong Kong reopened beaches and pools on Thursday, on the heels of a surge that killed 9,000.

The city has been reducing restrictions as cases decline and deaths have fallen from a high of almost 300 per day in March.

BEIJING SHUTTERS SUBWAY STATIONS AMID COVID SURGE

Restaurants are also now allowed to seat up to eight customers per table and masks will no longer be required during outdoor exercise.

Additional easing is slated to begin on May 19, when bars and clubs will be allowed to reopen and dining establishments will be permitted to serve customers until midnight.