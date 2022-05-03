NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Beijing is preparing new hospital facilities to deal with its COVID-19 surge.

State media reported Tuesday that a 1,000-bed hospital at Xiaotangshan, built for the 2003 SARS outbreak, has been refurbished, and city officials said Saturday that they were setting up a 10,000-bed quarantine facility in the China National Exhibition Center.

According to The Associated Press, reports have largely disappeared and while new cases have remained steady, the numbers are low.

Beijing authorities said there were another 62 cases on Tuesday.

The Chinese capital has reported approximately 450 cases during the two-week-long outbreak.