Bahamas Sandals deaths: Families of Americans found dead at resort ask for second autopsy, report says

The families of the three Americans who were found dead in early May at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort in the Bahamas reportedly have asked investigators to allow a pathologist from abroad to perform a second autopsy.

Michael Phillips, 68, and Robbie Phillips, 65, of Tennessee, and Vincent Chiarella, 64, of Florida, were found dead on May 6 inside a villa at the all-inclusive resort on Great Exuma island. The lone survivor, Vincent’s 65-year-old wife Donnis, is in good condition at a hospital in Miami, a spokesperson there told Fox News Digital last week.

As of Wednesday, it remains unclear how the three tourists died at the property.

“The toxicology reports are still outstanding. There were requests by family members of the deceased to bring in a pathologist from abroad to do another autopsy,” Bahamas Minister of Health and Wellness Michael Darville told reporters, according to Eyewitness News Bahamas.

The website reported that the government will facilitate the request, as Darville wants to “get to the bottom” of the investigation.

“They’re still some investigations ongoing at the Sandals resort. We also have the pathologists in-country who have done their job and samples were sent to a very reliable lab in the United States,” Darville was also quoted as saying.

Bahamas Police Commissioner Paul Rolle said Sunday that members of his team are in the process of arranging formal interviews with U.S.-based individuals who claim to have information that could assist in the investigation, Eyewitness News Bahamas reported.

A Sandals spokesperson on Tuesday told Fox News Digital that the resort operator “won”t be commenting beyond our initial statement at this time.”

Sandals previously said “nothing is more important to Sandals Resorts than the safety of our guests” and “it is with deep sadness that we can confirm the passing of three guests at Sandals Emerald Bay on May 6, 2022.”