Australian Senator Lidia Thorpe calls Queen Elizabeth II a ‘colonizing’ leader during swearing-in ceremony

An indigenous Australian senator was heard on video calling Queen Elizabeth II a colonizer during her swearing-in ceremony on Monday.

The remark from Lidia Thorpe of the Australian Greens party drew jeers and groans from her colleagues inside Australia’s Parliament House in Canberra.

“I, sovereign Lidia Thorpe, do solemnly and sincerely affirm and declare that I will be faithful, and I bear true allegiance to the colonizing Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” Thorpe, who entered the chamber with a raised fist, was heard saying before being cut off by Senate President Sue Lines.

“You’re not a senator if you don’t do it properly,” one of Thorpe’s colleagues said.

Lines then asked Thorpe to recite the oath again, this time “as printed on the card.”

Before Thorpe did so, she appeared to turn around and stare down an individual, telling that person “you gotta have some respect.”

Thorpe later retweeted a photo of the incident, writing on her account that “Sovereignty never ceded.”

The Australian Greens party, on its website, says it acknowledges “the Traditional Owners of country throughout Australia and recognize their continuing connection to land, waters and culture,” and that “these lands were stolen and sovereignty was never ceded.”