At least four rockets fired from Gaza hours after Biden leaves Israel

At least four rockets were fired into Israel from the Gaza Strip just after midnight on Saturday, the Israeli military said, as President Joe Biden remains in the region.

The Israeli Defense Forces confirmed the rocket attack in a series of tweets, including a video showing the moment the IDF missile defense system shot one rocket out of the air.

“Sirens sounding in southern Israel,” read an initial tweet.

In a follow-up tweet, the IDF said it responded to the rocket attack by targeting a Hamas rocket production site.

“In response to the rockets fired from Gaza at Israel tonight, we targeted one of Hamas’ most significant rocket production sites in Gaza,” the IDF said. “This strike will significantly impede Hamas’ force-building capabilities.”

Rocket sirens were heard in the southern coastal city of Ashkelon, the Times of Israel reported.

The IDF added: “We will continue to defend Israeli civilians from Hamas’ terrorism.”

The IDF later announced that four rockets, in total, were fired into Israel.

No terror group in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip has claimed credit for the attack. Similar rocket fire happened in 2020 when Israel signed a peace agreement with the UAE and Bahrain, the Times of Israel reported.

The rockets came hours after President Biden visited Israel and the West Bank, and shortly after he announced a deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

“At the end of this meeting, the two sides issued this communique outlining the strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States over the coming decades with the aim of advancing their mutual interests and advancing a common vision for a more peaceful, secure, prosperous, and stable Middle East,” the White House said.

Biden spent three days in Israel before he traveled to Saudi Arabia on Friday.

The president arrived in Jeddah Friday before noon Eastern time at King Abdulaziz International Airport, when he became the first U.S. president to complete a direct Israel-to-Saudi Arabia flight.

The president left the airport for a meeting with King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Said at the Al Salam Royal Palace. Biden and his team also met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Saudi Ministers.

Biden will remain in Saudi Arabia for one more day as he holds meetings with Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi of Iraq, President El Sisi of Egypt, and Sheik Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates.