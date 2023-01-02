At least 4 dead after helicopters collide on the Gold Coast near Sea World in Australia

At least four people are dead, and three others critically injured after two helicopters collided on Australia’s Gold Coast near a Sea World theme park Monday afternoon.

Police said the crash drew emergency aid from beachgoers who had been enjoying the water during the southern summer. Police official Gary Worrell said people on Jet Skis, family boaters and others rushed to help.

Queensland Police confirmed the crash via Twitter, but did not provide details.

“Seaworld Drive in Main Beach has been closed off due to a helicopter crash. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to avoid the area,” the agency said in its tweet.

MAN SURVIVES NEARLY 24 HOURS IN SHARK-INFESTED WATER BY CLINGING TO PIECE OF WOOD

The Queensland Ambulance Service said 13 patients were being assessed, according to 9News Australia.

Police confirmed to the outlet that one of the helicopters was able to land successfully after the aircraft “came into contact with each other.”

Footage of the crash showed a helicopter shortly after takeoff being clipped by another helicopter flying over the water, according to the Associated Press.

Pictures and video from the scene show wreckage covering a sand island close to the coast. Numerous emergency personnel were seen on the sand island assisting with the incident.

AUSTRALIA OPPOSES UNESCO ADDING GREAT BARRIER REEF TO ENDANGERED LISTING

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk called the accident an “unthinkable tragedy.”

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau was investigating the collision, chief commissioner Angus Mitchell said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Gold Coast region is at its busiest in January, the peak time for holidays in Australia’s summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.