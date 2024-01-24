At least 39 dead after fire in China’s Jiangxi province, officials say

A fire in China’s Jiangxi province resulted in at least 39 deaths and nine injuries on Wednesday, officials confirmed.The fire started in the basement of a shopping area in the Yushui district, according to officials.Rescue workers are attempting to reach people still trapped in the building.

At least 39 people died and nine people were injured after a fire broke out in China’s southeastern Jiangxi province, state media said on Wednesday.

Rescuers are still trying to reach people trapped in the building, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The broadcaster said the fire broke out inside a building which houses an internet cafe in the basement and tutoring centers on upper floors. It is unclear how many remain trapped in the building.

Officials for the Yushui district of Jiangxi province said the fire broke out in the basement of a shopping area at 15:24 on Wednesday. They said 120 rescue, firefighters, police and local government officials were deployed to the scene.

The local government said search and rescue operations are underway, and that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Over the weekend, a fire in central Henan province broke out in a boarding school dorm and killed 13 children.