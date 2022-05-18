NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

North Korea reported hundreds of thousands of new infections on Wednesday, but said that a million residents have already recovered from what is suspected to be COVID-19.

The nation announced 232,880 new cases of fever and an additional six deaths, with at least 691,170 remaining in quarantine.

While outside experts believe most of the fevers – 232,880 fever cases were announced on Wednesday – are from the coronavirus, North Korea lacks the testing capability to confirm all of them.

KIM JONG UN SLAMS NORTH KOREAN OFFICIALS OVER COVID-19 RESPONSE

The outbreak is also almost certainly larger than has been counted, because some people could be asymptomatic.

While it remains uncertain how many cases were confirmed as COVID-19-related, it is also unclear how more than a million people recovered so quickly.