Armenian capital orders evacuations due to widespread bomb threats after market explosion

Armenian authorities have ordered evacuations in the nation’s capital of Yerevan following an extensive bomb threat Sunday.

The bomb threat came just hours after an explosion rocked a downtown market, killing at least one person. Armenian media says the city has received bomb threats against all the city’s metro striations, major military and civilian facilities, shopping centers, the city zoo and the Saint Grigor Lusavorich Church.

City police ordered extensive evacuations following the reported threats.

It is unclear whether the explosion in the Surmalu market earlier Sunday was related to the threats. The affected building was used to house fireworks, but officials have not stated whether that caused the explosion.

At least one person was killed in the market blast and 20 others were injured. Emergency responders at the scene said many people were trapped under rubble.

Bomb threats in Armenia are a relatively common occurrence, with similar evacuations being reported in July and April.