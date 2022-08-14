Fox World News 

Armenian capital orders evacuations due to widespread bomb threats after market explosion

Armenian authorities have ordered evacuations in the nation’s capital of Yerevan following an extensive bomb threat Sunday.

The bomb threat came just hours after an explosion rocked a downtown market, killing at least one person. Armenian media says the city has received bomb threats against all the city’s metro striations, major military and civilian facilities, shopping centers, the city zoo and the Saint Grigor Lusavorich Church.

City police ordered extensive evacuations following the reported threats.

It is unclear whether the explosion in the Surmalu market earlier Sunday was related to the threats. The affected building was used to house fireworks, but officials have not stated whether that caused the explosion.

Firefighters extinguish flames as smoke rises from Surmalu market about two kilometers (1.2 miles) south of the center of Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. A strong explosion at a fireworks storage area has ripped through a market in Armenia’s capital. At least one person has been killed and about 20 others have been injured. The blast on Sunday set off a large fire. (Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure via AP)

Smoke rises from Surmalu market about two kilometers (1.2 miles) south of the center Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. A strong explosion hit a large market in the capital of Armenia on Sunday, setting off a fire and reportedly trapping people under rubble. The Interfax news agency cited Armenia’s emergency service as saying the explosion occurred in a building at the Surmalu market where fireworks were sold. (AP Photo/Daniel Bolshakov)

At least one person was killed in the market blast and 20 others were injured. Emergency responders at the scene said many people were trapped under rubble.

Bomb threats in Armenia are a relatively common occurrence, with similar evacuations being reported in July and April.