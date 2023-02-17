Armed UK police storm KFC restaurant after ‘youth’ seen with weapon

London Metropolitan Police raided a KFC on Tuesday evening after a teenager waved a gun at the fast food restaurant.

“At around 6.30pm, we received a call from a member of the public who had seen a group of youths in possession of knives and a firearm in the Grove Retail Park in Goodmayes,” a Met Police spokesperson told the press in a statement. “Officers responded quickly, including armed response units.”

Police stormed the restaurant to arrest the youths, some of whom had knives. The gun remained the primary focus of the police response.

Social media footage captured the moment when dozens of officers with guns and body armor rushed in while the group sat at a table, The Evening Standard reported.

“At around 7.15pm, one of the group was seen to leave and challenged by armed officers,” the spokesperson added. “A firearm was recovered, and he was arrested.”

Police later recovered a second firearm in the restaurant and tasered one of the teenagers when “confronted.”

The spokesperson stressed that the teenager did not require medical attention and that no member of the public suffered an injury during the altercation.

The police arrested five males in the restaurant. The spokesperson praised the public for being “vigilant” and urged anyone to continue to “report anything suspicious.”

Britain maintains extremely strict gun laws, the result of a mass shooting in Dunblane, Scotland, in 1996, which was the deadliest mass shooting in the U.K. No mass shootings have occurred since then.