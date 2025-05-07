Antisemitism spiking around the world, ADL task force finds in its 1st-ever global report

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has released its first-ever J7 Annual Report on Antisemitism as the world prepares to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

The report details the rise in antisemitism seen in countries that have the largest Jewish populations outside Israel, including the U.S., the U.K., Argentina, Canada, France, Germany and Australia.

The J7 Task Force was founded in July 2023, just months before Hamas launched its deadly attacks on Israel. In the wake of the massacre, the ADL has noted an uptick in antisemitic incidents and sentiments around the world.

From 2021 to 2023, antisemitic incidents increased by 11% in Australia, 23% in Argentina, 75% in Germany, 82% in the U.K., 83% in Canada, 185% in France and 227% in the U.S., according to the ADL’s report. Additionally, the organization noted a “troubling” pattern in antisemitic incidents per Jewish capita in the J7 countries, including more than 38 incidents per 1,000 Jewish residents in Germany in 2023. Additionally, in Australia, incidents per Jewish capita quadrupled from 2023 to 2024.

The J7 Task Force report reveals common themes across all nations, such as increases in violent attacks, spikes in antisemitic rhetoric online and growing feelings of fear and insecurity among Jews.

In the report, the rising antisemitism in each of the J7 countries was documented by the Jewish communities directly impacted.

Argentina

The Delegación de Asociaciones Israelitas Argentinas (DAIA) found that antisemitism had become deeply embedded in social media and academic institutions. Argentinian Jewish students are reportedly choosing schools “based on whether or not they will be a target of antisemitic incidents, both from their fellow students and from their professors,” according to DAIA. The organization recommends more “work and engagement” in combatting antisemitism in academia.

In 2023, Argentina saw a 44% increase in antisemitic incidents compared to 2022. Like many other countries included in the report, the country saw a rise in antisemitism and anti-Zionism following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks.

Additionally, DAIA noted that Argentinian President Javier Milei’s strong support of Israel and the U.S. has led to “an increase in antisemitic and other conspiratorial rhetoric.”

DAIA also found some bright spots in Argentina, noting that 60% of Argentinians, especially those aged 25-34, have a favorable view of Israel and just 7% favor boycotting Israeli products and businesses. This could be because Argentina has felt the impact of a terrorist organization that has also attacked Israel. Hezbollah carried out two deadly bombing attacks in Buenos Aires, one in 1992 at the Israeli Embassy and another in 1994 at the AMIA-DAIA Jewish Center.

Australia

The Executive Council of Australian Jewry’s (ECAJ) report, which covers Oct. 1, 2023-Sept. 30, 2024, showed a sizable 316% increase in antisemitic incidents. In the 12-month period the ECAJ studied, it found 2,062 antisemitic incidents compared to 495 incidents in the previous year. In the decade prior, the number of antisemitic incidents each year ranged from 190 to 495.

ECAJ cited Dr. Adina Bankier-Karp and Dr. David Graham’s survey, “Australian Jews in the Shadow of War,” which found that 64% of Australian Jews felt that antisemitism was “very much” a big problem in the country. This, according to the report, is 10 times higher than the response in 2017.

The Australian federal government in 2024, as well as many state governments, banned hate symbols such as swastikas and the Nazi salute. Symbols of terrorist organizations were also banned. However, ECAJ said it does not believe these laws do enough to combat “post-Oct. 7 sources of antisemitism.”

“While these laws are welcomed, they are not addressing the post-October 7 sources of antisemitism in Australia which makes up the majority of incidents, nor will the laws counter anti-Jewish attitudes and incidents,” ECAJ wrote in the report.

Canada

The report on Canada was compiled by the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA). The organization said Canada’s main challenges include increased threats of violence and “anti- Israel actions taken by the federal government that display a double standard towards the Jewish state, such as the imposition of an arms embargo.”

While the data for 2024 is not yet available, CIJA noted that the 2023 statistics show “disturbing trends.” While Jews make up just 1% of the country’s population, 19% of reported hate crimes were motivated by antisemitism. Additionally, hate crimes against Jews increased by 71% from 2022 to 2023, according to CIJA.

In the report, CIJA called out the Canadian government’s “inaction” on antisemitism. The organization called for action and legal reform to help fight rising antisemitism.

Nearly all Canadian Jews, 98%, said antisemitism is a “serious or somewhat serious problem,” according to CIJA. Additionally, 82% said “Canada has become less safe for Jews” since Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre.

France

Conseil Représentatif des Institutions Juives de France (CRIF) found clear links between antisemitic incidents and the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. According to CRIF, more than 30% of antisemitic incidents in 2024 included references to “Palestine.” French schools also saw antisemitic incidents more than quadruple, reaching 1,670 in the 2023-2024 academic year, compared to 400 the year before.

CRIF found that antisemitic incidents became more violent in 2024. These incidents included the rape and assault of a 12-year-old Jewish girl because of her “bad words on Palestine” and the arson and antisemitic graffiti at the Rouen synagogue.

The organization said it welcomed the French government’s adoption of a national plan to fight racism, antisemitism and discrimination. The plan was adopted in 2023 and is set to be implemented through 2026.

CRIF said in its report that many French Jews have stopped displaying or speaking about their religious identity out of fear. Even children steer clear of the topic to avoid harassment in school.

Germany

Zentralrat der Juden in Deutschland (ZJD) sounded the alarm over rising antisemitism, pointing out that “October 7, 2023, has massively accelerated a development that was already looming.” Antisemitism in Germany is not unique to one side of the political aisle, though ZJD points out the rise of Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) “poses a major challenge.”

AfD holds multiple positions that, if turned into reality, would make life extremely difficult for observant German Jews, including the banning of religious slaughter of animals, which could effectively make kosher meat illegal.

German police found 3,200 crimes from Jan. 1, 2024, to Oct. 7, 2024, were motivated by antisemitism. This comes after the Office on Research and Information on Antisemitism in Hessen found 3,000 antisemitic incidents between Oct. 7, 2023, and the end of that same year.

A January 2025 study by the Claims Conference found that approximately 40% of 18- to 29-year-olds in Germany did not know that more than 6,000,000 Jews were murdered in the Holocaust. However, the ADL’s 2024 Global 100 survey shows Holocaust distortion and denial is lower in Germany compared to other Western European nations.

ZJD concluded that ongoing debates in Germany surrounding social issues have direct impacts on the Jewish community.

The United Kingdom

The Board of Deputies of British Jews (the Board) said in its section of the report that antisemitism has dropped since Q4 2023 but still remains above pre-Oct. 7 levels. Meanwhile, British Jews are “finding everyday life in the U.K. an increasing challenge” with 25% of British Jews feeling unsafe in the country.

The Community Security Trust’s 2024 Antisemitic Incidents Report showed 3,528 antisemitic incidents in the U.K., representing an 18% decrease from the 4,296 incidents reported in 2023.

“Posters of Israeli hostages are regularly torn down, and in major cities the UK has faced weekly hate marches calling for Israel’s destruction,” the Board wrote. It also stated that the Institute of Jewish Policy Research called this phenomenon “ambient antisemitism.”

The Board acknowledged the government’s actions to fight antisemitism but said that statistics showed that further action was needed. “Enhanced law enforcement, stricter regulations on online hate speech, and comprehensive educational programs are essential to effectively combat antisemitic attitudes and behaviors,” the Board wrote.

Overall, the Board believes the U.K.’s three main areas of focus should be addressing antisemitic incidents, fighting online hate speech and restoring a sense of security among British Jews.

The United States

The ADL and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations worked together to compile a report on rising antisemitism in the U.S., noting the “alarming rise” in antisemitic incidents and attitudes.

In its 2024 antisemitism audit, which was released last month, the ADL identified 9,354 antisemitic incidents in 2024, a 5% increase from 2023 and a staggering 926% increase since it began tracking in 1979.

“Let’s be clear, antisemitism is an irrational hatred of individuals or institutions just because they are Jewish,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt told Fox News Digital upon the release of the audit. He also noted that “ADL has been conducting an annual audit of antisemitic incidents since the 1970s. And we’ve simply never seen numbers like this.”

The ADL and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations found that “the groundswell of antisemitism in the United States shows no signs of abating.” In the report, both organizations said that the polarized political environment makes it hard to predict how antisemitism will develop.