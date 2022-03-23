Americans in Wyoming ask why we are not doing more to ‘keep freedom alive’ in Ukraine

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

JACKSON, Wyo. – Americans in Wyoming told Fox News the “scary” and “sad” war in Ukraine brings back memories of the Cold War.

“It’s rather scary to see the kind of ghosts of the Cold War come back to the fore,” Chris from Jackson, Wyoming, told Fox News. “It’s kind of scary to … think that our world is kind of going back to that kind of place.”

Randy, of Kansas City, Missouri, told Fox News: “It’s sad, and there’s no reason for it. We just don’t see any reason why it’s happening.”

“I understand Russia’s take on it,” Randy continued. “But for the world, it just doesn’t make any sense for all these innocent people to be hurt.”

“I have a lot of friends in Ukraine,” David, also from Jackson, said.

Speaking about the similarities between Ukraine and the United States, David told Fox News: “It’s a free system, so why aren’t we doing more to keep freedom alive?”

Another man called the war “unnecessary.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin “has created a situation that’s a threat not only to the Ukrainian people, but to all of the world, and it’s just an atrocity that shouldn’t occur,” he said. “People have the right to be free.”

“They have a right to their freedoms and that’s being taken away from the Ukrainian people,” he continued.

Ashley, from Boise, Idaho, told Fox News she is worried what Russia could do next.

“You don’t know if they are going to stop there,” she said.

Isabelle McDonnell contributed to this report.