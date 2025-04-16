American pastor kidnapped in South Africa rescued after deadly police shootout

Authorities in the Eastern Cape Province of South Africa rescued a kidnapped American pastor during a deadly shootout on Tuesday at a house in KwaMagxaki, Gqeberha.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (HAWKS) released a statement announcing that an operation led by the agency “resulted in the successful rescue” of an American pastor who was kidnapped.

Though the news release did not name the pastor, 34-year-old Josh Sullivan, of Tennessee, was kidnapped by several armed, masked men last week at his church in the Eastern Cape.

Police said they received tips that Sullivan was inside a safe house in KwaMagxaki, Gqeberha. When they arrived at the home, suspects inside a car on the premises began firing at law enforcement and attempted to flee.

A “high-intensity shootout” took place and three unidentified suspects were killed.

Sullivan was found inside the same car that the suspects were in, but he was “miraculously unharmed,” police said, adding that he is “currently in an excellent condition.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.