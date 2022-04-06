Air France pilots avert potential disaster on New York-to-Paris flight after plane becomes ‘unresponsive’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The pilots of Air France Flight 11 successfully landed their New York-to-Paris flight after a technical failure resulted in a scare in the cockpit and forced the crew to take emergency action, a spokesperson said.

After the Boeing 777 descended to 1,200 feet, it became unresponsive due to a “technical incident” and pilots did not know if its landing sequence could safely land the plane, an Air France spokesperson told the Daily Mail.

TSA TO EXTEND COVID MASK MANDATE FOR ANOTHER MONTH

Audio recordings from the incident appear to show a panicked cockpit attempting to avert a potentially deadly situation as the pilots then engaged the plane to abort the landing, the Daily Mail reported. Alarms from the cockpit can be heard blaring in the recording.

“We went around following an issue with commands. The airplane didn’t respond,” a pilot of the plane explained later, the Daily Mail reported.

The pilots then turned away from the runway, temporarily ascending, and attempted a “go-around” — a normal procedure that crews are trained to carry out should the need arise, according to the spokesperson — as air traffic control grounded flights on the Paris-Charles DeGaulle runway.

REPUBLICANS DEMAND TSA ALLOW COVID MASK MANDATE TO EXPIRE

“We are ready to resume the final approach with radar guidance. Please give us time to manage the situation, then guide us with tailwind,” the pilot added in the recording, according to the report.

Air France Flight 11 made a second approach to the runway and safely landed, the company said.

“Air France confirms that the crew of flight AF011 on 4 April 2022 from New York JFK to Paris-CDG aborted their landing sequence and performed a go-around due to a technical incident during the approach,” the Air France spokesperson said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The crews are trained and regularly instructed in these procedures, which are used by all airlines to guarantee the safety of flights and passengers, which is an absolute necessity for Air France,” the spokesperson added.

Air France told the outlet that the company is grateful for the safe landing of the plane and “understands and regrets” the inconvenience for its passengers.