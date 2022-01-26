website maker

During the infamously botched U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, reports began circulating of Afghani refugees and evacuees attempting to catch a ride on a plane without the proper clearance.

These largely unidentified stowaways crawled into airplane wheel wells and latched onto the outside of aircraft to attempt their escape from the now-Taliban-controlled country. Unfortunately, the misguided evacuees were subsequently reported dead, with video of Afghans plummeting from airborne planes and reports of remains found crushed in the crevices of the craft.

“In addition to videos seen online and in press reports, human remains were discovered in the wheel well of the C-17 after it landed at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The aircraft is currently impounded to provide time to collect the remains and inspect the aircraft before it is returned to flying status,” the Air Force told Fox News at the time.

Five months later, and the government still has not released information on whom the victims of the tragedy were, nor how they managed to escape detection entering the restricted air spaces to make their attempts.

Linda Card, a spokesperson for the U.S. Air Force, told Military.com on Wednesday that details of the incident are not currently available to the public and that there is no timeline for a report’s findings to be brought to light.

Nearly two dozen U.S. citizens and legal U.S. residents met at a safe house in Kabul on Thursday evening to prepare for their long-awaited escape from Afghanistan, almost five months after the Pentagon announced that the last evacuation flight was off the ground in Kabul.

About 48 hours after meeting at the safe house, the group of 12 adults and 11 children landed safely at New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport following stops in the United Arab Emirates and Italy.

The rescue was organized by Project Dynamo, a group of civilians and veterans who have dedicated themselves to helping U.S. citizens, allies and legal residents flee the war-torn country.