Afghanistan’s Taliban government calls for ‘restraint’ in Ukraine-Russia war

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Taliban-controlled government of Afghanistan released a statement Friday addressing the Russia-Ukraine war, urging restraint and expressing concern for civilians.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and expresses concern about real possibility of civilian casualties,” the statement, which the Taliban government spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi posted on Twitter, began. “The Islamic Emirate calls for restraint by both parties. All sides need to desist from taking positions that could intensify violence.”

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, in line with its foreign policy of neutrality, calls on both sides of the conflict to resolve the crisis through dialogue and peaceful means,” the statement continued. “The Islamic Emirate also calls on parties to the conflict to pay attention to safeguarding the lives of Afghan students and migrants in Ukraine.”

According to WeMakeScholars.com, there are more than 149 Ukrainian scholarships, fellowships and grants for Afghan students who wish to study abroad.

“The Taliban say the Ukraine crisis should be resolved through ‘dialogue and peaceful means’. The Taliban. Less than a year after blitzing through Afghanistan and toppling the government in Kabul, the Taliban are calling on Russia and Ukraine to show ‘restraint’. Surreal,” BBC Monitoring journalist Kian Sharifi posted on Twitter.

U.S. forces withdrew from Afghanistan in August 2021, leaving the country to fall to the Taliban. According to sources on the ground, Taliban forces went from house to house, carrying out executions. Late last month, the United Nations reported that it received “credible allegations” that more than 100 former members of the Afghan government, its security forces and those who worked with international troops have been killed since the Taliban took over the country.

Amid the Biden administration’s messy and deadly withdrawal of U.S. troops, a suicide bombing in Kabul killed 13 U.S. service members and more than 170 Afghans.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

International observers have raised concerns about how the radical Islamist terrorist organization will treat women. The Taliban government promised that it would guarantee women’s rights “within the limits of Islam.”