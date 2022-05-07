NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Taliban rulers ordered all Afghan women on Saturday to wear head-to-toe clothing in public.

The decree recommends women wear the head-to-toe burqa, with women only showing their eyes.

“We want our sisters to live with dignity and safety,” Khalid Hanafi, acting minister for the Taliban’s vice and virtue ministry, reportedly said.

“For all dignified Afghan women wearing Hijab is necessary and the best Hijab is chadori (the head-to-toe burqa) which is part of our tradition and is respectful,” said Shir Mohammad, an official from the vice and virtue ministry.

The decree added that if women had no important work outside it is better for them to stay home.