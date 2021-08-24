Tales of hope — and horror — are coming from Afghanistan. The pace of evacuations is definitely picking up. But there are thousands who remain stranded in Kabul, now run by the Taliban. Including many who have helped the U.S. military over the years.

That includes translator Faridoon Hazeen. Fox News has been tracking his progress or lack of it. He’s been turned away from the airport. He’s in hiding because the Taliban has raided his home as well as getting many threats. He fears for his life as well as his wife and four children.

“I have a feeling this is a ‘ghost city’ … a city of the ‘Walking Dead,'” he told us in a recent video message, “You can’t imagine what is going to happen next and can’t predict your situation.”

AMERICAN MOM MAKES URGENT PLEA TO BIDEN FROM AFGHANISTAN: ‘WE ARE STRANDED, PLEASE HELP US’

Women are also definitely in the line of fire. Images of the Taliban beating women as they try to evacuate have been widely circulated. Last month when Fox News was in Kabul, we profiled brave female activist Shukria Barakzai.

“If you see the crowds around the airport it’s more and more,” she told us in a recent audio message, “it seems purposely the Taliban wants to delay people, they want to take their revenge.”

After being abused by the Taliban she was able to get out. As have many thousands now, including a group of people who worked for Fox News. Fox, like other media organizations, organized a flight for them over the weekend.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One Afghan producer who has worked tirelessly in the past for Fox is now in Qatar. Upon arrival, out of the grips of the Taliban, he texted us: “It’s a great feeling.”

Many more need to feel that now.