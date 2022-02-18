Afghan boy who was stuck inside well for 2 days has died: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A boy in Zabul province, Afghanistan, slipped down an 80-foot well over 48 hours ago and has been communicating with rescuers, according to reports Friday.

The Guardian newspaper reported that rescuers have been able to lower a video camera down to Haidar, who is stuck at about 70 feet below. His father has tried to assure him and told him to keep talking.

The boy’s age has varied on different news outlets, with some reporting that he is as young as five and as old as nine. He is stuck but appears to be able to move his arms and upper body, according to Al Jazeera.

Abdullah Azzam, a secretary to Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, tweeted that there is an ambulance at that scene in Shokak village and other emergency equipment–including oxygen.

An official with the Taliban did not immediately respond to Fox News.

The report said rescue crews are attempting to reach the boy by digging to his location on an angle.

Earlier this month, a Moroccan boy, who was also five, was trapped in a well in Morocco for five days before his death.

Moroccan King Mohammed VI followed the painstaking rescue efforts closely, and expressed his condolences to the boy’s parents in a statement released by the palace.

The Associated Press contributed to this report