About 5,000 US troops arrive in Poland amid Russia-Ukraine war: report

About 5,000 American troops have landed in Poland to bolster its defense as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, officials said.

The U.S. military group is among 7,000 troops President Biden announced would serve in a “deter and assure” mission — but not actually fight in Ukraine, the Army Times reported.

Poland and Ukraine share a western border while Ukraine and Russia share an eastern border.

According to the report, this is the largest U.S. military presence in Ukraine since the end of World War II.

The U.S. military has also sent millions of dollars worth of military equipment to Poland to protect its border and to protect the security of the de-facto compound housing U.S. troops, the Army Times reported.

On Thursday, President Biden announced the U.S. would impose new sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, and he also announced the deployment of thousands of U.S. service members to Eastern Europe. The U.S. forces will not fight in Ukraine, he clarified.

“Putin is the aggressor,” Biden said in a statement. “Putin chose this war. And now, he and his country will bear the consequence.”

“Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way,” he added.