A look at the world’s longest snake which measures over 32 feet, a record-breaking slithering serpent

The world’s largest slithering snake is sure to send a tingle down your spine.

There are over 3,000 snake species found around the world, according to National Geographic, that all have their own unique characteristics.

The world’s longest snake is the reticulated python, according to the National History Museum, not to be confused with the world’s heaviest, the green anaconda.

The longest snake, a reticulated python, was found in 1912, and was a whopping 32 feet, 9.5 inches, according to Guinness World Records.

As for the longest snake that was ever in captivity, that would be a reticulated python named Medusa.

Medusa was owned by Full Moon Productions Inc. in Kansas City, Missouri, according to Guinness World Records.

Medusa was measured on Oct. 12, 2011, and was 25 feet, 2 inches long.

Reticulated pythons live in Southeast Asia, according to the National History Museum.

The snakes have been found in habitats in Indonesia, India and China, per the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

A wet, tropical climate is what reticulated pythons prefer, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. They are usually found near rivers, streams and other bodies of water, per the source.

Reticulated pythons are non-venomous, according to the Vanderbilt Museum.

The diet of a reticulated python includes rodents for younger snakes, and pigs, civets and birds for older ones, per the source.

Pythons capture prey by squeezing tightly and suffocating their victims, according to San Diego Zoo Animals & Plants.

Pythons then swallow their prey whole, per the source.

The title of the world’s heaviest snake goes to green anacondas, according to the National History Museum.

Green anacondas can be 20 to 30 feet in length, and can weigh over 550 pounds, according to National Geographic.

Marshes, swamps and streams in tropical rainforests are where green anacondas are typically found, with wild pigs, deer, birds, turtles, capybara, caimans and jaguars all on their menu, per the source.