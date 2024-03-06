A guide to sightseeing in Italy: A Roman adventure awaits you

Italy is one of the most toured countries in the world on an annual basis – and for good reason. While the food, wine and electric beaches are some of the most alluring intentions for visiting the country, the sightseeing should not be lost on a traveler.

Whether you’re booking a trip to the Roman Republic to visit newfound bloodlines, taste the fresh foods of the motherland or vacation on the sandy beaches, add these objectively world-class sights to your itinerary.

The Colosseum

The Colosseum in Rome, built in 72 AD, is one of the most popular sights for tourists in the entire country. Over 6 million people visit the location each year, according to Rome’s website.

A GUIDE TO VISITING ROME: HOW TO PREPARE FOR TRAVEL AND MUST-SEE SPOTS

Image 1 of 2

next

Image 2 of 2

prev



Because of the constant foot traffic, it is rare you will visit the Colosseum without a crowd of many other tourists. Some visitors choose to pass on purchasing a ticket ahead of time and simply arrive very early in the morning before the doors open. “Skip the queue” tickets are available for those who loathe waiting in line. Beware that as the morning arrives, the queue, even for this line, can get long.

However, it is most ideal to book your tickets, especially with tours, in advance to ensure you can get in the same day. There is no guarantee purchasing “skip the queue” tickets will enable your entrance on the same day.

Tours run for several hours at a time and may be overwhelming for those who are not history buffs. Guides are knowledgeable about the background of the Colosseum and are a great resource for gaining a great understanding.

Trevi Fountain

The Trevi Fountain in Rome is the largest, most beautiful and well-known fountain in the city. Italian architect Nicola Salvi worked on the Trevi Fountain for years before it was finalized by painter and architect Giuseppe Pannini.

While there, you will likely see tourists tossing coins into the fountain. The myth originated in 1954 with the release of the Oscar-winning film “Three Coins in the Fountain,” starring Jean Peters, Dorothy McGuire, Maggie McNamara and Clifton Webb.

VENICE COULD BE STRIPPED OF SPECIAL STATUS AS IT FACES TOURISM CRISIS

It is estimated that around €3,000 is thrown into the fountain every day, which sums up to $3,239.23 USD. In total, around $1.182 million is collected from the Trevi Fountain annually, and every cent is donated to charity.

Huge fines are distributed to those who get into the water of the historic landmark.

Pantheon

The Pantheon of ancient Rome was built by Agrippa between 25 and 27 BC. However, if you’re visiting the Pantheon, this is not the building you should expect to see. The original construction was built of mostly wood and burned down around 100 years after its construction.

Later, the Pantheon was rebuilt and, once again, burned down after being struck by lightning. It is unclear who built the current building, but it is known by historians that Roman emperor Hadrian commissioned construction and remodeling of the building.

“In 608 Pope Boniface IV had the remains of many martyrs removed from the Christian catacombs and placed in the Pantheon,” reads the Pantheon website. “Thereafter the temple was officially converted to Christianity and named Saint Maria ad Martyres.”

Visitors are required to purchase a ticket to enter the Pantheon as of July 2023.

WOMAN WADES THROUGH HISTORIC FOUNTAIN TO FILL WATER BOTTLE

Image 1 of 2

next

Image 2 of 2

prev



Leaning Tower of Pisa

The Leaning Tower of Pisa is in Pisa, Italy, nearly four hours outside of Rome.

The tower is said to have been leaning for over 800 years and has yet to fall down. It has survived natural disasters including earthquakes and storms, though engineers have worked to straighten it over time.

Tourists can purchase tickets and head into and up the Leaning Tower of Pisa. The views of Pisa from the top floor are stunning and picturesque.

Saint Mark’s Basilica

Saint Mark’s Basilica, or the Basilica of San Marco, in Venice, Italy, is a breathtaking stop on your journey across the country. Construction on St. Mark’s Basilica began in 828 and ended in 832, though it has seen several remodels and modifications since then.

The walls of the historical church feature intricate mosaics and the Pala d’Oro, a Byzantine altar is made from garnets, amethysts, sapphires, emeralds and hundreds of other precious gemstones. The religious temple is a focal point of the city, and it is estimated that nearly 20 million people visit the church each year.

St. Peter’s Basilica

St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City is a holy sight for more than just religious tourists. It is the largest cathedral in the world and is estimated to have taken nearly 120 years to build.

Nearly 10 million people visit the church on an annual basis, and it can hold up to 60,000 praying individuals at once.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Inside St. Peter’s Basilica, tourists will find the chair of St. Peter. It is believed that the patron saint of popes sat in the very chair himself. Tourists can also view the Baldachin made of sculpted bronze. It is the largest piece of bronze artwork in the world.

Additionally, the Madonna della Pietà or La Pietà is also on display for visitors. The sculpture depicts the Blessed Mother solemn while holding her deceased son, Jesus.