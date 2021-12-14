7.3 undersea quake in Indonesia triggers tsunami warning

A magnitude 7.3 undersea earthquake struck off Indonesia’s Flores Island on Tuesday, and the country’s meteorological agency warned that tsunami waves are possible.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake hit at a depth of 18.5 kilometers (11.5 miles) under the sea and was located 112 kilometers (74 miles) north of the town of Maumere, the second-largest on the island in East Nusa Tenggara province with a population of 85,000.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said residents in the area felt the earthquake strongly.

TV footage showed people running away from buildings that shook from the impact.

“There is no damage information yet. But the quick reaction team is working to gather the information,” Muhari said.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 270 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and tsunamis because of its location on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines that arcs the Pacific.

The last major earthquake was in January, a magnitude 6.2 that killed at least 105 people and injured nearly 6,500 in West Sulawesi province.

There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage.