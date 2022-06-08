6 members of Haitian Special Olympics team go missing in Florida

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Six members of the Haitian Special Olympics men’s soccer team, including one intellectually handicapped athlete and six non-Special Olympics athletes, went missing on Monday in Florida.

The Special Olympics USA Games are being held at EPSN’s World Wide of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, between June 5 and June 12 this year, uniting some 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean.

“The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a missing person’s case involving members of the Haitian delegation participating in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games,” the Osceola Sheriff’s Office told Fox News Digital in a statement. “We are in communication with Walt Disney World, Special Olympics and our Law Enforcement and Federal partners.”

Antione Mithon, Nicholson Fontilus, Peter Berlus, Anderson Petit-Frere, Steevenson Jacquet, and Oriol Jean were last seen around 2:30 p.m. Monday at 701 S. Victory Way in Kissimmee, the Osceola Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

All six men apparently “turned in their room keys” and left behind their personal bags and belongings, according to the sheriff’s office.



The Haitian Special Olympics members are between the ages of 18 and 32.

“The reason for their departure from the Games is currently unknown,” a U.S. Special Olympics spokesperson said. “…The well-being of these delegates is our foremost concern. Local authorities have indicated they have no reason to believe the health and safety of any of the individuals is at risk. To expand the reach and effectiveness of law enforcement’s efforts to locate these individuals, they have been reported as missing persons.”

The sheriff’s office said it does not suspect “foul play” at this time. Authorities are asking anyone with information about their whereabouts to contact the sheriff’s office at 321-697-4546.

Walt Disney World, which owns the ESPN World Wide of Sports Center, directed Fox News Digital’s inquiries to the sheriff’s office and Special Olympics USA.