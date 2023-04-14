3 students training to be Alpine guides in Italy killed in an avalanche

Rescue crews on Friday recovered the bodies of three students training to be Alpine guides who were caught in an avalanche along Italy’s northwest border with France, officials said.

The National Alpine Rescue Corps had suspended the search on Thursday due to bad weather after the avalanche in the Val di Rhemes, near the Gran Paradiso range of Valle d’Aosta.

Rescuers resumed the operation Friday and located the bodies, which were brought to Aosta for formal identification, the corps said in a series of tweets.

The three students of the national council of Italian Alpine guides were on a training run when the avalanche hit, the corps said. Their teacher-guide also was caught in the avalanche but survived and sounded the alarm.