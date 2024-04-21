16-year-old boy killed by crocodile after boat breaks down: police

A 16-year-old boy in Australia died after being attacked by a large crocodile in the Torres Strait, authorities say.

The incident occurred off the waters of Saibai Island, a relatively-remote island of around 500 people, on Thursday morning. While Saibai Island is geographically close to Papua New Guinea, it is part of the Australian state of Queensland, and is around 560 miles north of the city of Cairns.

According to the Brisbane Times, the victim was swimming with a 13-year-old boy before he was killed. The pair had been using a dinghy when its engine suddenly stopped working properly, and the teenagers decided to brave the waters and swim to shore.

Queensland Police’s Far North District Senior Sergeant Greg Giles told journalists that the 16-year-old vanished after the boys went into waist-deep water. The boat breakdown happened around a third of a mile away from land.

FLORIDA ALLIGATOR CAUGHT DEVOURING ‘INVASIVE’ PYTHON AT EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK

“Unfortunately the older boy’s body was located in the mangroves,” Giles explained. “We are working with the coroner to identify that person.”

According to the police spokesman, the 13-year-old boy did not see a crocodile before the 16-year-old went missing.

“He’s pretty shaken up as you could imagine,” Giles said, according to the Brisbane Times.

“He was very close to the other boy when he went missing so no doubt it would have affected him.”

A Queensland Police wildlife officer confirmed that the victim’s injuries were consistent with a crocodile attack. Authorities believe the reptile that killed the teenager was nearly four yards long.

MAN AIRLIFTED TO HOSPITAL AFTER CROCODILE BITE IN FLORIDA’S EVERGLADES

“Injuries sustained are consistent with a large crocodile in the vicinity of 3.5 metres in size, possibly slightly larger,” officer Simon Booth explained.

Local residents have asked authorities to find the crocodile that killed the boy.

“Wildlife officers will survey the waters off Saibai Island by helicopter this afternoon in an attempt to locate the crocodile involved,” a Department of Environment, Science and Innovation statement obtained by the Brisbane Times read.

“The local community has requested the animal involved in the incident be removed from the wild. “[DESI] extends its condolences to the family and friends of a teenager who died in waters off Saibai Island.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Queensland Police Service for comment, but did not immediately hear back.