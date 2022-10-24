15-year-old boy collapses, dies at Liverpool restaurant: report

A 15-year-old boy collapsed and died while out with family and friends at a restaurant in Liverpool’s city center, according to a report.

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene at Browns Liverpool restaurant in the Liverpool ONE shopping complex Saturday afternoon.

“A number of members of the public and staff at the restaurant had provided medical assistance prior to the emergency services attending,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson told The Liverpool Echo.

The boy was taken to a hospital but died a short time later.

Police confirmed to the publication that the boy’s death is not believed to be suspicious, and his family is being supported by “specialist officers.” Hundreds of people reportedly shared tributes to the boy on social media, as well as condolences to his family.

“I witnessed this yesterday with my husband and children and couldn’t stop thinking of this boy and his poor family who was with him. So Heart-breaking thinking of all his family at this sad time,” Lisa Dunne commented on Facebook.