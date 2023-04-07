12-year-old boy arrested for suspicion of murder in UK crash death

A 12-year-old boy was arrested in an English town on suspicion of murder in the death of a woman who was struck by a car, police said Thursday.

A woman in her 60s was found dead Wednesday night at the scene of the crash in Sheffield, South Yorkshire police said.

The boy was found shortly afterward and arrested with a knife, police said. He remained in custody Thursday.

Police did not provide names of the victim or the suspect and provided no other details.

“This will be a deeply distressing time for the families of those involved in this incident, and I would ask their privacy is respected as they seek to understand what has happened,” Det. Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell said.