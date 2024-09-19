Woman on TikTok searches for airline passenger’s family after friendly encounter on flight

A woman’s TikTok video is capturing attention after she tried to find the family of a man who sat next to her on an international flight.

Kimberley Hill said she was traveling from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, to Indianapolis, Indiana, when she sat down next to a kind man.

Hill told Fox News Digital via email that the man, named Pat, deserved attention after he spent the majority of the flight “raving” about his family.

AIRLINE PASSENGER CAPTURES ‘MANSPREADING’ MOMENT IN VIRAL TIKTOK, SPARKING DEBATE

“I flew American Airlines and found my seat first, and then he was one of the last ones to board. I am a solo traveler, so I’ve become a social butterfly with people on airplanes every time I travel,” Hill said.

She added, “The flight attendant had asked me to put up my bag and rather than me trying to get out into the aisle, he was already on the aisle seat, so he offered to put it in the overhead bin for me.”

From there, Hill said, the two began talking since the flight had been delayed.

FLIGHT ATTENDANT GOES VIRAL ON TIKTOK FOR ATTEMPTING TO EASE COMMON FLYING FEAR

Hill said, “What stood out the most to me, about the way he was talking about his family, was the genuine love that was pouring out for all of them.”

The encounter appeared to stick with Hill, who then made a TikTok video to try and get in contact with Pat and his family the following day.

Hill’s video, which garnered nearly 400,000 views, was directed at Pat’s wife, Tanya, and his family that he spoke so highly of.

AIRLINE PASSENGER’S ‘AWKWARD’ SEATING ARRANGEMENT GOES VIRAL: ‘NEVER GOING TO RECOVER’

“If your name is Tanya and you have a husband named Pat from Waco, Texas… I just want you to know that your husband loves you so much,” she said in the TikTok video, adding, “He could not stop raving about you and your children.”

“He’s one of the good ones.”

Hill told Fox News Digital that she felt the need to post the TikTok video because she had “seen so many people making videos where they caught someone’s husband cheating on them” and felt that “someone like Pat deserved more attention than the cheaters.”

Hill said that at the end of the flight, Pat got up, shook her hand and told her to have a good life.

“He could not stop raving about you and your children.”

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews/lifestyle

She said, “Sometimes you can just feel someone’s aura in the nature of how good they really are. I think his character truly showed what a good man he was, and I just wanted the world to see that he was a good one.”

Hill said that Pat’s daughter viewed and commented on the TikTok video, writing, “Thank you for sharing! This is my dad, and it got back to us! He truly is one of the most present, kind and loving humans.”

Fox News Digital reached out to Pat’s daughter for comment.

Nearly 1,400 TikTok users commented on Hill’s video to further praise the kind words.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

One user wrote, “Thank you for sharing, we don’t see enough of this!”

“Thank you for a positive message,” another person wrote.

Other users claimed to know the man that Hill was speaking about, and also sang their praises.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Pat leads a Christian Business Round table that I am in every month! He is absolutely one of the good ones,” one person commented.

Another said, “I know Pat and Tanya from Waco and I’m not surprised at all to hear you say this!”