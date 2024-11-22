‘Wizard of Oz’ ruby slippers to go on display for fans nearly 20 years after being stolen

The red glitter slippers worn in the iconic 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz” will be on display at Heritage Auctions’ London saleroom at the end of this month.

One of the four known to survive, this unique pair was “famously stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, in 2005 and recovered by the FBI in 2018,” according to Heritage Auctions.

A second pair can be viewed at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in Washington, DC.

“Sixteen-year-old Judy Garland wore these sequined shoes as Dorothy…these size-five shoes are well-worn, suggesting they were Garland’s primary pair for dance sequences,” states Smithsonian’s website.

Joe Maddalena, Heritage Auctions’ executive vice president, called the shoes the “most important prop in Hollywood history.”

“As TCM [Turner Classic Movies] host Ben Mankiewicz once said, these slippers ‘symbolize hope,’ and we’re thrilled they will journey down the yellow brick road to the auction block to a new home,” he said in a press release.

The hat worn by Margaret Hamilton’s Wicked Witch of the West will also be auctioned off and on display.

“The ruby slippers embody magic and innocence that resonate far beyond film, representing a true cultural icon. Meanwhile, the Wicked Witch’s hat adds an edge of cinematic legend to this auction,” said Maddalena.

He added, “Together, they offer collectors a rare connection to ‘The Wizard of Oz.’”

The shoes can be seen in London starting Nov. 28 until Dec. 5 before hitting the auction block in Los Angeles, California.

Heritage Auction house has set a guide price of between $2.9 million to $4.8 million.