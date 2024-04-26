Visiting Vermont: Why nature lovers, foodies and photographers flock to the Green Mountain State

Vermont has long been the destination of choice for people around the country and even from around the world.

It’s easy to see why: Vermont is home to vast natural landscapes, picturesque farms and pastures, quintessential New England towns, and a distinctly unique culture and vibe.

Around 13 million people visit Vermont annually.

VERMONT’S AGRITOURISM INDUSTRY IS BUSTLING WITH BAKING, CHEESE-MAKING CLASSES AND MORE

If you’re interested in being one of them this year, read on for inspiration on what to do and see in the Green Mountain State.

Explore and have fun in Vermont’s great outdoors

“People come to Vermont for the outdoor activities,” said Jonathan A. Lhowe, president of Visit New England and Mystic Media, which publishes Visit-Vermont.com.

Experiencing the state’s forests, mountains, rivers, streams and lakes is why so many people from across the U.S. and abroad vacation in Vermont.

Whether your activity of choice is hiking, biking, camping or boating, you can find what you’re looking for at one of Vermont’s state parks.

The state’s Division of Vermont State Parks manages more than 50 state parks, which dot the entire length of the state, from the southern section near the Massachusetts border, to the area around the capital city of Montpelier on I-89, all the way to its north section, especially on the edge of Lake Champlain or on its many islands.

Vermont is also a freshwater fisher’s paradise. Lake Champlain is the perfect destination for fishermen, with popular species including perch, bluegill, smallmouth bass, largemouth bass, rock bass, brown bullhead and northern pike, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.

Trout fishing is also popular in Vermont’s many rivers and streams.

The open season for trout begins on the second Saturday of April and runs through Oct. 31. However, you can still catch-and-release outside of the open season (using artificial flies or lures only).

Vermont is well-known for its winter sports, such as skiing, both downhill and cross-country, and snow shoeing. Be sure to dress warmly, as it’s not unheard of for the temperature to drop to single digits in some parts of the state.

Sample the Green Mountain State’s homegrown goods

Take a drive across Vermont and you’ll notice that the landscape is dotted with small farms selling eggs, produce or maple syrup.

Restaurants across the state often buy locally sourced food to offer diners farm-to-table meals.

‘VERMONT DELIVERED ON ALL FRONTS’: RESIDENTS AND BUSINESS OWNERS REVEAL WHY PEOPLE ARE FLOCKING TO THE STATE

Dairy farming is a major industry in Vermont, dotting the landscape with scenic pastureland. The state’s Agency of Agriculture Food and Markets estimates that there are more than 500 dairy farms in Vermont that produce milk from cattle, sheep and goats.

Vermont is also famous for its maple syrup industry. Syrup season usually falls between February and April, during which time you might see huge clouds of smoke and steam rising from sugar houses as sugarmakers boil down the sap from maple trees to process into syrup.

The state is also known for its thriving craft beer scene, boasting the most craft beer producers per capita than any other state.

It’s legal for adults 21 years or older to possess up to an ounce of cannabis, and recreational use of cannabis is legal in Vermont. “It’s very much a part of Vermont’s ‘brand,’” said Lhowe. “Vermont is very earthy, very crunchy, very green.”

Take in Vermont’s scenery

From stunning nature to apple orchards, maple farms, covered bridges and charming New England towns, Vermont offers sights and scenery that have delighted visitors throughout the nation’s history.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

With four distinct seasons, no one location looks quite the same for long. Autumn is a particularly scenic time to visit the state, and many visitors flock to wooded areas to see the deciduous trees that have turned to a sea of red, orange and yellow.

Even the state law itself puts a premium on beauty: In 1968, Vermont passed the State Billboard Act, which bans unsightly signs on state and local roads.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“What I tell people to do is to get off the highway, get on back roads, and if you get lost, just keep driving downhill,” said Lhowe.

Sooner or later, you’ll encounter a town, as development occurred along Vermont’s waterways at lower elevations. “That’s how you discover what Vermont really is like.”

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.