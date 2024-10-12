Visiting the Constitution can remind us that America is all about ‘We the People’

I recently made a pilgrimage to the National Archives in Washington, D.C., to see the United States Constitution — the one that George Washington and 38 other Founders signed with a goose quill 238 years ago.

When you enter the rotunda where the Constitution is displayed, it almost feels like you’re visiting a cathedral, minus the smell of incense. (See the video at the top of this article.)

The ceiling is high.

CAKE AND DEMOCRACY ARE A SWEET COMBINATION, SAYS BESTSELLING AUTHOR: ‘FREEDOM IS A TREAT’

The lights are dimmed so that the fragile calf-skin document will not be damaged.

Visitors speak in hushed tones.

And there, at the far end of the room, in a softly lit case made of thick glass and titanium and filled with inert Argon gas, you can see those four butter-colored pages.

As you step up to the case, the first thing you notice are the three famous words written in elegant, back-slanted calligraphy: “We the People.”

HEALTH, HAPPINESS AND HELPING OTHERS ARE VITAL PARTS OF FREE AND RESPONSIBLE SOCIETY, FOUNDING FATHERS TAUGHT

To me, these are the three most important words in our founding document — and the most inspiring.

They are words that I believe we need to emphasize in these stressful political times. Because America only functions when “we the people” care, pay attention and get involved.

“America only functions when ‘we the people’ care, pay attention and get involved.”

One of the guides who works at the National Archives told me she loves talking to Americans when they visit the Constitution in person.

She said they come away from the experience rejuvenated. They want to participate in democracy. They are inspired to vote in elections — and not just presidential elections, but also local elections.

Or they’re motivated to run for the PTA.

They are reminded that those three words — “we the people” — refer to them.

It’s a good antidote to the all-too-common feeling of powerlessness, apathy and cynicism.

IN AN ELECTION YEAR, AMERICANS NEED FEWER HOT TAKES AND MORE COOL-HEADED REASONING

Today, people on all sides feel disconnected.

Many dismiss the system as too corrupt or unfair to save, so why bother getting involved?

“I’m a fan of having schools teach kids how to be better citizens.”

But the best way to improve a participatory system is to participate.

WHY AMERICANS NEED MORE FACE-TO-FACE CIVIL DISCUSSIONS ‘WITH FOLKS OUTSIDE THEIR OWN BUBBLE’

Visiting the Constitution is one way to remind ourselves that America is a collection of “we the people.” But we need other strategies as well.

For starters, I’m a fan of having schools teach kids how to be better citizens. We need to add more civics to the curriculum — though maybe we shouldn’t call it “civics.”

That word just puts people to sleep. It’s too abstract and flavorless.

However, the topic isn’t abstract at all. It takes on the question: How can we create a society where people who have different preferences can live together happily and prosperously?

MAKING STUFF BY HAND TAPS INTO THE GREAT TRADITION OF AMERICAN INDIVIDUALISM

It’s about how “we the people” live our lives.

I also think it’d help to focus more on that first word: “We.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

To survive, America needs to be a country of “we,” not a country of “us versus them.”

We need some sort of glue to bind this increasingly divided nation. What is that glue?

I don’t have a definitive answer.

But I do think an emphasis on service of some kind might play a part.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When our country was founded, men were part of a militia.

All males between the ages of 16 and 60 were required to report for training four times a year.

I’m relieved this requirement no longer exists, but perhaps it acted as a glue for the nation in our founding times.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Whatever service people might take part in today, I hope it delivers a shared experience that’s worth thinking about.

“The Year of Living Constitutionally: One Man’s Humble Quest to Follow the Constitution’s Original Meaning” by A.J. Jacobs (2024) is published by Crown.