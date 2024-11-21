Visit these New England ski resorts this winter for breathtaking views, slopes for beginners, experts

Winter days spent inside trying to escape the cold can quickly become a bore.

While sitting in front of the fire with a warm cup of hot chocolate is a great way to relax, you may be craving some excitement and time outside during the cold winter months.

One great way to get outside during the winter is by enjoying a getaway to a New England ski resort.

Many ski resorts in New England maintain the perfect balance of adrenaline and relaxation.

The days can be spent shredding the slopes, while the nights can be spent at a relaxing resort to rest after a tiring day.

If traveling with a party filled with skiers and snowboarders of different levels, it’s important to choose a destination that provides experiences for novices and experts alike.

Below are five spots throughout New England that are favorable destinations for both beginners and experts.

Killington Resort in Vermont has many trails for both beginners and for expert skiers or snowboarders.

For beginners, there are carpet lifts, a good place to begin. You can also rent equipment at Killington, as well as pay for lessons if you desire.

Killington Resort has easier trails, as well as ones labeled more difficult, very difficult and extremely difficult.

There are gondolas at Killington, as well as different-sized chair lifts to get you up to the starting point of the trail.

The Grand Resort Hotel is located right on the property, equipped with a shuttle service to take you to and from the mountain.

The resort also has a 75-foot heated pool and two hot tubs perfect for relaxing after a long day.

Jay Peak is also located in Vermont.

There are 81 trails, slopes and glades at Jay Peak, according to its website.

Jay Peak has 385 acres of terrain featuring nine lifts, per the website.

There are beginner, intermediate and advanced trails at Jay Peak, so those at every level can find something suitable.

For those traveling with children, the resort at Jay Peak is an ideal location, as it includes a year-round water park for endless family fun between ski and snowboarding sessions.

Okemo Mountain is located in Ludlow, Vermont.

The highest elevation at Okemo Mountain is 3,344 feet, according to the website, and it features 668 acres of skiable terrain.

There are 20 lifts at Okemo Mountain, with a fairly even number of beginner, intermediate and advanced terrain.

Thirty-three percent of the trails at Okemo Mountain are for beginners, 37% are considered to be intermediate and 30% are advanced.

Similar to the other places on this list, visitors can rent equipment if needed, as well as take lessons.

Moving from Vermont to Maine is Sunday River.

Sunday River features a large area for beginners with carpet lifts for them to practice.

There are also plenty of more difficult trails for those up for the challenge.

Sunday River has several lodging options, including the Jordan Hotel and the Grand Summit Hotel.

The Jordan Hotel and Grand Summit Hotel both feature similar amenities, including heated outdoor pools, hot tubs, on-site dining and a large array of rooms to choose from.

Another popular ski and snowboarding destination in Maine is Sugarloaf.

Bretton Woods in New Hampshire has 464 acres for skiing and snowboarding, according to the location’s website.

Over those 464 acres, there are 63 trails, 35 glades and 10 lifts, per the website.

At Bretton Woods, skiers and snowboarders can expect to find easy, difficult and even harder trails, as well as those suggested for experts only.

For lodging, Omni Mount Washington Hotel, The Lodge at Bretton Woods, Omni Bretton Arms Inn and The Townhomes at Bretton Woods are all options for your trip.

Another popular destination in New Hampshire for all levels is Loon Mountain.