Video shows moments after boy, 10, attacked by shark during tank expedition at Bahamas resort

Video has surfaced of the moments after a 10-year-old Maryland boy was attacked by a shark while vacationing in the Bahamas earlier this month.

The video, obtained by TMZ, starts by showing the bottom of the diving experience tank before it quickly pans up to the boy, whose blood can be seen oozing into the water at a rapid pace.

Someone points to what is happening, while a shark can be seen swimming near the boy’s legs. A man, said to be the boy’s father, can be seen jumping into the tank to pull his son to safety.

“So what happened there?” a woman can be heard asking as the 21-second clip comes to an end, and pans away from the tank.

The boy was participating in a “Walking with Sharks” excursion at the Atlantis Bahamas resort on Jan. 16, “which promises 30 minutes of fun for children aged 10 and up with nurse and reef sharks for $110,” the New York Post reports.

The diving experience owner said the following day that an internal investigation was underway.

“Incidents like this involving interactions with marine life, even with the species of sharks included in this experience, are rare and never acceptable,” Stuart Cove, of Blue Adventures, said in a statement. The experience has temporarily closed and the company is cooperating with police in their investigation.

The boy was bitten in his right leg and taken to a hospital for treatment. He was airlifted to Maryland for continued care on Jan. 17, the Daily Mail reported.

Cove said the incident is the first of its kind since the experience began operating in 2006.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.