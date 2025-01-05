Truck driver intervenes in highway shootout, wins Goodyear Highway Hero Award

Commercial truck drivers can be crucial to the country’s supply chain, but some serve as champions of safety on the road, acting as first responders in tough situations.

Timothy VanNostrand, 64, an owner/operator of his own logging transport company in Northville, New York, found himself springing into action while driving along Interstate 88 in June 2023.

“It happened so fast,” VanNostrand told Fox News Digital.

‘GATE LICE’ AND ‘SEAT SQUATTERS’ AMONG 2024’S MOST VIRAL TRAVEL TRENDS

“It’s instinct more than anything else.”

VanNostrand was passing a New York State trooper who had made a traffic stop that escalated into a shootout.

“I wasn’t 100% sure what I saw at first, but I saw the trooper kind of skip sideways a little bit,” VanNostrand said.

“And then I saw the shooter actually pull the gun in his car and start shooting right out through his own back window at the state trooper. A really intense shootout started, and bullets were flying.”

NAVY WIFE GOES VIRAL FOR SURPRISING HUSBAND WITH HUNTING TRIP AFTER HIS 3-YEAR DEPLOYMENT

He used his logging truck to block the suspect from escaping during the 12-minute ordeal.

“It’s a long time when you’re standing there listening to it,” VanNostrand said.

“You’re second-guessing yourself, but it turned out it was the right decision.”

When backup arrived, the trooper, who had been wounded, was taken to the hospital and survived.

JIMMY CARTER CARRIED OUT THIS TRAVEL RITUAL ‘EVERY TIME’ HE BOARDED A FLIGHT

VanNostrand was later honored by the New York State Police and by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company as a “Highway Hero.”

“The purpose of the Highway Hero program is to bring more awareness and appreciation to the powerful impact that commercial drivers can have on the roads, individuals’ lives and communities.” — Joe Burke, vice president of Goodyear North America Commercial Business

Goodyear announced it is accepting nominations for its 41st annual Highway Hero Award, recognizing commercial truck drivers for going the extra mile while on the job.

“The Goodyear Highway Hero Award is one way Goodyear recognizes the importance of the commercial trucking industry, which helps move 72.5% of the U.S. economy’s goods, according to American Trucking Associations,” Joe Burke, vice president of Goodyear North America Commercial Business, told Fox News Digital.

RARE GOLD COIN WORTH THOUSANDS DROPPED INTO SALVATION ARMY BUCKET BY ANONYMOUS HOLIDAY DONOR

“Behind the wheels of those trucks are 3.3 million professional truck drivers who are not only a vital part of the supply chain industry, but they also act beyond their job duties to safeguard others on the roads.

“The purpose of the Highway Hero program is to bring more awareness and appreciation to the powerful impact that commercial drivers can have on the roads, individuals’ lives and communities.”

Each year around the holiday season, Goodyear seeks nominations for drivers with a commercial driver’s license (CDL) who went above and beyond the call of duty to help others on the road.

Everyone from long-haul truckers to dump truck drivers, regional delivery and vocational vehicle operators and others are eligible for nomination.

Last year, VanNostrand and Elijah Ramos of Victorville, California, were named Highway Heroes for their acts of courage while on the road.

DAD SURPRISED BY HIS 3 KIDS WITH FINAL FAMILY CARPOOL BEFORE RETIREMENT

Ramos, a driver for Ryder System, Inc., was on his morning route in a remote desert area when an SUV lost control, crossed multiple lanes of traffic and crashed into a field.

Ramos pulled over, assessed the situation and called his dispatcher.

He stayed with an injured woman until help arrived.

“Since it was such a remote area, it could have been a long time until help arrived,” Ramos said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

TRUCKERS TO HAUL US CAPITOL CHRISTMAS TREE FROM ALASKA TO DC ON ANNUAL BIG-RIG JOURNEY

“I was glad to be there when it happened and to call for help quickly.”

After the incident, Ramos continued on his route, business as usual.

Runners-up were Joshua Day, an ABF Freight driver from Potsdam, Ohio, and Russel Peasley, a Brakebush Transportation driver from Necedah, Wisconsin.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Each year, a panel of judges selects one winner and up to two finalists, and Goodyear announces the award winner, honoring a driver with cash prizes and a ride on the Goodyear limp.

Up to two runners-up will also receive a cash prize.

Eligible nominees for this year’s Highway Hero Award must be full-time commercial drivers with valid CDLs, live in the U.S. or Canada and be actively operating a commercial, infrastructure, vocational vehicle or non-lifesaving emergency vehicle with rim size greater than 19 inches.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“Their contributions and heroic actions have inspired us to continue enhancing our commercial tires and services, such as our Fleet HQ service network, to help support truck drivers when they need assistance,” Burke said.

VanNostrand said his actions were all in a day’s work for someone in his industry.

“Most of the people I know and work with would do the same thing,” he said.

“We all look out for each other, and 99% of us are looking out for everybody else too.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

To learn more about the Highway Hero Award and find out how to nominate a driver, visit Goodyear’s website.