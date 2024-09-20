Travelers on TikTok are making grocery stores the hottest vacation ‘destination’

Travelers may want to immerse themselves in a new city by living as locals do, and some appear to be achieving it by visiting grocery stores abroad.

The trend has taken over TikTok with people calling the excursion a “cultural experience.”

Vacationers are also strolling down grocery store aisles for an opportunity to grab tasty souvenirs while on an international trip.

Shannon Mill, @shesthetea, a social media creator from Philadelphia, said she has not only fallen in love with this food and travel trend but has also enjoyed seeing other people experience it for themselves.

“[This trend] is something I’ve noticed more and more as people are drawn to the idea of experiencing a country’s culture through its food,” Mill told Fox News Digital via email.

“Grocery stores provide a glimpse into local life that’s often overlooked — seeing what locals eat, discovering unique products and getting a feel for the day-to-day routines- and it’s something that I’m very passionate about,” she said.

Mill thinks part of the reason this trend has taken off is that it’s both relatable and visually interesting for a tourist.

Checking out all the different food brands that you can only try while abroad could lend itself to the unique shopping experience, according to Mill.

“There’s something special about seeing unfamiliar products and comparing them to what we have back home. Plus, it’s an affordable and authentic way for travelers to immerse themselves in the local culture,” she said.

Viral TikTok videos have attracted attention from people who want to give supermarket “excursions” a try, and others who have incorporated it into their vacation.

“It tells you a lot more about the country and the culture there than most things do imo [in my opinion],” one TikTok user commented. “Plus I like to envision what my life would be like in every country.”

“Omg I thought i was the only one… i lovvveeee roaming around in foreign supermarkets,” another person commented.

“That’s half the fun of going abroad,” an employee with Booking.com commented on a video that follows the trend.

Visiting specialty grocery stores in the U.S. also seems to be making waves.

A Wegmans food market location in New York City has been drawing crowds filled with tourists and locals who hope to catch a glimpse of the viral live bluefin tuna cutting demonstration.

Mill has shared many of her favorite purchases from markets, from various meats to Tuscan olive oil and more.

One of Mill’s favorite grocery store experiences comes from her trip to Rome, she said.

“I absolutely love shopping in grocery stores, but I enjoy shopping even more in local markets, butcher shops and produce stands. Rome has no shortage of these amazing places,” Mill added.

“On my first visit to Rome about two-and-a-half years ago, I was trying to cook an authentic Roman dish for my friends during our study-abroad trip. I went to a local butcher shop to pick up traditional ingredients like guanciale [cured Italian pork] and pecorino Romano.”

Not only did Mill appreciate the grocery store and the culture, she said she also ended up meeting her boyfriend – the butcher behind the counter.

“The butcher, Edo, eventually became my boyfriend, and now almost three years later, we travel back and forth between the U.S. and Italy. We’ve even launched our own business, sharing global food immersions and experiences, both in Italy and in America. It’s been an incredible journey,” she said.