Travel tips for attending Trump’s inauguration in DC: expert weighs in

Americans flock to the nation’s capital to celebrate the inauguration of the next president in the days leading up to President-elect Trump’s swearing-in on Monday.

The actual transfer of power has been moved indoors due to cold weather, Fox News reported.

First-term presidents typically have larger inaugurations, according to Destination DC’s data partners.

And although Trump’s swearing-in will no longer take place outdoors, visitors may surround the area for the event.

Kristin Petersen, a travel adviser at Travelmation in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, told Fox News Digital that she encourages clients to avoid the rush hour when flying into the Washington, D.C., area.

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) and Dulles International Airport (IAD) in Virginia are the airports nearest to the nation’s capital.

“Your commute during rush hour will be jam-packed and slow,” said Petersen.

Petersen said she anticipates that hotel rates will continue to rise and rooms fill up.

“The ideal location is a hotel within walking distance of Capitol Hill,” she said.

“A lot of the city will shut down and many locations will be gated, so it’s extremely difficult to move around the city.”

Petersen said she advises visitors to consider staying at destinations that are located outside the district on Metro stops if hotel costs in the area are outside people’s budgets.

Travelers should check the weather prior to their trip, ensuring proper clothes are packed.

Brutal cold and ferocious winds are expected for the D.C. region on Monday, with temperatures expected to fall to the upper 20s, FOX Weather reported.

“We have had a snowy start to 2025 and the temperatures have been below normal …Travelers should anticipate freezing temperatures and the potential for snow,” Petersen said.

“You can always remove layers if temperatures increase,” Petersen added.